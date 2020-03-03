PS5 Pro Tipped To Land Along With PS5

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 9:39 AM

A new rumor is making around should make Microsoft nervous. This rumor suggests that when the PlayStation 5 lands this holiday season, it will be accompanied by a more powerful console known as the PlayStation 5 Pro. The rumor comes from a game developer who claims that “there are two consoles per company.”

The Developer is apparently referring to a pair of next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft. The Xbox Series X we know of is said to be the higher-end Xbox console. An entry-level version of the Xbox Series X will land closer to the launch of the console. The developer also tips that the base PS5 will offer 9 teraflops of GPU power.

The source says that a PS5 Pro will be coming that will be a “top-of-the-line” console to compete against the Xbox Series X its most powerful version. This rumor does dovetail in with a wide range of performance for the PS5 that has been rumored between 9 teraflops and 14 teraflops.

If the PS5 Pro offers 14 teraflops of power, it will have a performance edge over the most powerful Xbox Series X that provides 12 teraflops of performance. The expectation is that all four console versions will be released at the same time with the higher-end models selling for around $600 reports Tomshardware.