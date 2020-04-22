Predator: Hunting Grounds Gets A New Trailer

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 9:58 AM

Of all the classic 80s action films, one of the best is Predator. That movie has spun off multiple films and other content. A new video game launches this Friday called Predator: Hunting Grounds and ahead of that launch a new trailer has debuted. The game gets players in the action as part of a four-person fire team to complete missions before the Predator finds you, or players can play as the Predator.

Players still have a couple of days to preorder the game and get the exclusive preorder bonuses. The bonuses include exclusive ’87 Predator Skin and early access to the “Ole Painless” mini-gun. The game reportedly combines a tactical shooter with a slasher, which is fitting with the original Predator movie.

When players play as a human, their goal is to kill the other humans and survive the Predator’s attack. When playing as the Predator, the goal is to use the unique weapons and abilities of the space creature to kill everyone. The game also allows players to customize the look of their Predator reports Bloody-disgusting.

Players can play as a male or female Predator and the entire game looks very cool. An Internet connection is required to play the game along with a PlayStation Plus membership for PS4 gamers. Check out the trailer above.