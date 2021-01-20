PowerA Animal Crossing: New Horizons Controllers Debut

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 9:14 AM

One of the most popular video games on the Nintendo Switch is Animal Crossing: New Horizons. PowerA is a company that makes aftermarket game controllers for various consoles, and it has a new selection of wired Switch Pro Controllers designed with Animal Crossing themes.

The pastel yellow controller is designed around the character Isabelle, while the pastel blue controller is designed around Tom Nook. PowerA frequently makes controllers with graphics based on themed video games and has for a long time.

The controllers are available to preorder on Amazon in the US at $25 each. Reports indicate that the controllers aren’t available in Amazon for UK buyers just yet.

The controllers are expected to launch on February 14. They have an integrated 3.5 millimeter headphone jack, mappable buttons, and use the standard button layout.