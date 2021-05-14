Porsche Increases Pricing For The 2022 Cayman and Boxster

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, May 14, 2021 - 8:32 AM

One thing is a certainty in the automotive industry that you can almost always count on; prices increase each year. It’s very rare for pricing to go down between model years. Porsche has announced the pricing for its 2022 Boxster and Cayman models, and they’re all between $600 and $2500 more expensive than 2021. The automaker also has two new colors, including Shark Blue and Frozenberry Metallic. The latter color is the shiny pink you see in the image below.

Sitting at the top of the range is the 2022 Cayman GT4 selling for $102,550, and the 718 Spyder selling for $99,650. The Boxster 25th Anniversary model has seen its price increase by $2500 to a starting price of $102,450. Moving down the range is the Cayman GTS 4.0, starting at $88,750.

The Boxster GTS 4.0 starts at $90,850. Both GTS 4.0 models have increased in price by $600. Boxster and Cayman T models are $73,050 and $70,950 respectively, a $700 increase. Cayman S starts at $73,850 while Boxster S starts at $75,950.

Entry-level versions of the Cayman start at $61,850, while the base Boxster is $63,950. Order banks are open now, with deliveries beginning this fall.