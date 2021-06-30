Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Is A Crazy Fast SUV

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jun 30, 2021 - 8:31 AM

Porsche has revealed the Cayenne Turbo GT packing a 4.0-liter biturbo V-8 engine producing 850 Nm of torque and 471 kW of power. The SUV is available exclusively as a four-seat coupe and can reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 3.3 seconds. For those unaware, 100 km/h is about 62 mph, meaning the Turbo GT will be even faster to 60 mph.

Porsche fits all available chassis systems to the Turbo GT as standard, and the powertrain is uniquely set up with tuning specific to the model. During testing, Porsche took the Turbo GT to the Nürburgring Nordschleife and set a new SUV record on the track with a time of 7:38.9.

Porsche and Pirelli worked together to design special tires exclusive to the model to give it more grip on the track. Turbo GT models also come with standard Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes.

All the power goes to the wheels via a fast-shifting eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission. Turbo GT is also fitted as standard with a titanium sports exhaust system. The Cayenne Turbo GT is available to order now and will land in dealerships in mid-September. Pricing is unannounced.