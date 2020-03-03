Poll Shows Which Live Action Video Game Movie People Most Want

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 8:35 AM

There were several attempts over the years to create movies based on video games, and often they flop. We only need to look at the DOOM movie from years ago or the Super Mario Bros. film from 1993 to know just because video game is good doesn’t mean a movie based on the game will be. That doesn’t stop people from wishing for video game movies.

Recently the Sonic movie and Detective Pikachu movie both did well at the theater, meaning you can bet more movies based on games are coming. Recently, a poll was conducted to see what game people would most want to see turned into a live-action movie. Despite how bad that 1993 Super Mario Bros. film was, it is the top game people want to see made into a movie.

Rounding out the top five are Pac-Man, Mario Kart, Donkey Kong, and Grand Theft Auto. Some of the game franchises that would seemingly make the best movies are further down the list. Call of Duty was number six on the list, Halo was number 10, Final Fantasy was number 11, and Red Dead Redemption was number 13 reports NintendoLife.

We have wanted to see a Halo live-action movie for years. High-quality westerns tend to do well, so Red Dead Redemption would be a great option. Surprisingly, people want to see a live-action movie based on Pong more than they want to see a live-action StarCraft adaptation.