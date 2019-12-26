Pokemon Tower Battle Hits Facebook

Pokemon fans looking for something to do on Christmas break can hop over to Facebook and enjoy a new game. The game is called Pokemon Tower Battle, and it’s playable in English globally.

The game is free to play a competitive game that allows players to battle against friends or random players. People take turns being randomly assigned a Pokemon and dropping them onto a platform. The player gets 20 seconds to drop the character onto a platform.

Players can rotate the Pokemon on their turn. The goal is to try and keep the stack balanced. The loser is the person who causes the tower to collapse and at least one creature to fall off the platform.

Players can also watch ads for Pokeballs or earn them reports Siliconera. A Pokeball allows the players to swap out a pokemon they have been assigned for a different one. Each of the matches in the game lasts only a few minutes before players move on to the next match.