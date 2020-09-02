Pokémon Go Ends Support For Older Android And iPhone Models

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Sep 02, 2020 - 8:41 AM

Gamers out there who enjoy Pokémon Go and happen to be using older iPhone or Android devices won’t be happy to hear that changes are coming next month. Niantic has announced that starting in October, an update for the game will be coming that ends support for devices running Android 5, iOS 10, and iOS 11.

The developers also announced that iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices would no longer be supported after the October update. Odds are that this change will impact few players, but there are likely some out there playing the game on older hand-me-down devices who will lose access.

Niantic certainly isn’t the first developer to end support for older devices not commonly used for their games. Many developers discontinue support for older devices so they can use the resources to optimize games for current-generation devices that more gamers use.

Big fans of Pokémon Go using one of these impacted devices will need to switch to a new phone to continue playing. Considering that there are some very good mid-range devices out there today, like the iPhone SE, players don’t necessarily have to spend huge amounts of money to continue playing.