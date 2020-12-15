Pokémon Go Announces Holidays Event

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 8:01 AM

Pokémon Go has announced a new event called the Pokémon Go Holidays Event that will run from December 22 through December 31. Fans of the game can look forward to costumed Pokémon characters and ice-type Pokémon never seen in the game before.

Players will also be able to conduct event-exclusive Field Research and collect winter-themed avatar items along with other bonuses. The large picture below shows some of the special content players will enjoy during the holiday event.

Vanillite is a creature making its debut in the game, which is a Fresh Snow Pokémon. The creature is in ice-type that evolves into Vanillish (25 Candy) and Vanilluxe (100 Candy).

During the holiday event, Seel, Swinub, Smoochum, Snorunt, Snover, and Vanillite will hatch from five-kilometer eggs. The event-exclusive Field Research gives players a chance to encounter Vanillite and Cryogonal. Read all the details on the special holiday event here.