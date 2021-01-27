Plex Arcade Delivers Retro Games To Your TV And More

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 8:26 AM

There are a number of streaming game offerings out on the market today. Some of the biggest names include Google Stadia and GeForce Now. Another game streaming service available is called Plex Arcade. Plex is a name that might be familiar to those who cut the cord and use streaming services to watch TV.

Plex Arcade adds a retro gaming catalog to the service that uses tech from Parsec. Parsec is a free remote gaming application making it possible to play games with low latency. Currently, Plex Arcade lets you stream games from about a dozen consoles with emulation aspects handled by the open-source LibRetro project.

With the subscription, players gain access to a library of games from the Hurricane console. Games are available from the following retro consoles:

Atari 2600

Atari 5200

Atari 7800

Sega Genesis / 32X

Sega Game Gear

Sega Master System

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

Super Nintendo (SNES)

Nintendo 64

Nintendo Game Boy Color

Nintendo Game Boy Advance

Arcade (MAME)

There are few restrictions with the service. Namely, games need to be Windows or macOS-based and have a Parsec compatible graphics card. The gameplay is limited to Android, iOS, Chrome, Apple TV, and Google TV. DualShock 4 or Xbox controllers are supported. Plex Arcade costs $4.99 per month.