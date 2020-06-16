PlayStation VP Teases “Radical” Special Editions Of The PlayStation 5

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 8:39 AM

When Sony finally unveiled the design of the PlayStation 5 last week, it was massive, and some players ridiculed the style of the console. It’s very tall, surprisingly wide, and features a white and black design with glowing blue lights. Not all gamers appreciated the looks.

A PlayStation vice president of UX design has recently stated that PlayStation 5 gamers can “count on even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions.” The tease about special editions seemingly comes as gamers were disappointed with the design of the console.

The VP, Matt MacLaurin, said that “Customization with special editions will be beyond anything seen before.” With the current generation PlayStation 4 console, the special editions were essentially graphics on the standard console. Perhaps special editions for the PlayStation 5 will include completely different designs.

Perhaps one of the reasons for the large design of the PlayStation 5 is that special editions of the console will be packaged in their own custom cases and PlayStation wanted to give room for customization around the hardware. We can only hope.

via GamesRadar