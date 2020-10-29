PlayStation Plus Games For November Announced

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Oct 29, 2020 - 9:28 AM

PlayStation Plus members who enjoy the free games that come with the service now know the games they have the opportunity to download in November. One of the games is a PlayStation 5 exclusive called Bugsnax. The other games include Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition.

It’s nice to hear that gamers who could get their hands on the PlayStation 5 will get a game. The PlayStation blog wrote, “In November, PlayStation Plus members will receive two PS4 action-adventure games – Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition – dropping on Tuesday, November 3. We’re also thrilled to announce PlayStation Plus members who own a PlayStation 5 console will receive Bugsnax (PS5) when PS5 launches, beginning November 12.”

Bugsnax is a first-person adventure game where players take the role of an investigative journalist exploring Snaktooth Island. The island is home to the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures. Players will hunt down and capture all 100 critters while tracking down and reuniting inhabitants of the island.

Shadow of War is set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and sounds very cool for fans of the franchise. Hollow Knight is a 2D explorative platform or that puts players into the underground world of Hollownest to battle creatures and befriend strange bugs.