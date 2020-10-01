PlayStation Plus Announces October Monthly Games

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 9:23 AM

PlayStation Plus is announcing free games available to subscribers for October, and they are good games. The two games include Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr. Need for Speed payback is an automotive game that’s lots of fun and offers players the ability to take place in heist missions and car battles.

The game description reads, “Survive thrilling heist missions, partake in metal-crunching car battles, perform dazzling setpieces and more in this four-wheeled action blockbuster. Set in the fictional, corrupt gambler’s paradise of Fortune Valley, choose from three different characters – each with their own unique skills – customize your rides and take on an open world’s worth of events as you seek revenge on those who wronged you.”

Vampyr is a game that’s perfect for October putting players into an environment set in 1918. The game is a third-person action RPG where players play a doctor turned vampire in London.

The game’s description reads, “Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment challenges you to embrace the darkness with this 1918-set, third-person action RPG with deep narrative choices. Play a doctor turned vampire ghosting through a London gripped by violence and fear. Use your supernatural abilities, as well as man-made tools and weapons to fight or flee the forces of evil and vampire hunters. Save the city’s populace or feed on them to become stronger, but giving in to your bloodlust can have grave consequences.”

Both games are available starting Tuesday, October 6 through Monday, November 2. This is also the last chance for players to pick up the September free games, Street Fighter V, and PUBG.