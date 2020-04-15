PlayStation Offers Two Free Games To Help Pass The Lockdown Time

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 9:16 AM

PlayStation has announced that it is doing its part to help those who are staying home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Its part is offering two free games that PS4 gamers can stay home and enjoy. The games are offered under the Play At Home initiative and include “Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection” and “Journey”.

Both of those games are free between April 15 and May 5. Sony says that Play At Home has two components. The first is free games that help keep the PlayStation community at home. The second part is establishing a fund that will help smaller independent game studios having financial hardships open.

Both of the free games are yours to keep forever. The Uncharted Collection has three games in it. Including “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune”, “Uncharted 2: Among Thieves”, and “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception”. All of the games are remastered for the PS4.

“Journey” is a “beautiful, celebrated adventure that is as moving as it is mysterious. The game’s life-affirming message is timeless, and perhaps more important now than ever before.” Sony does warn that the “game downloads may take a little longer” as it does its part to reduce bandwidth consumption.