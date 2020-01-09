PlayStation CEO Says Best PS5 Features Haven’t Been Announced

If you have been checking out all the Sony PS5 information floating around and thinking that the console sounded good, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan says that the best features haven’t been announced. Ryan says that the console, which will launch this year, has a number of “unique elements.”

Those unique elements are promised to make the console stand out from the past versions. Ryan says that many of the bigger differences between the PS4 and PS5 are unannounced. “With every new console, the processor and graphics get better,” Ryan said in an interview with Business Insider Japan, “which is, of course, compelling, but we need to have unique elements too.”

There is a chance that some of the stuff that has leaked already for the console, such as back paddles for the controller and VR integration, is what Ryan is talking about. Ryan offered no timeframe on when more details will be offered reports GamesRadar.

Ryan did talk about playing Gran Turismo using the new Dualshock 5 controller. He says that it’s a completely different experience, and you can’t return to the original controller after feeling the DualShock 5.