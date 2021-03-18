PlayStation Announces 10 Free Games Available This Month

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Mar 18, 2021 - 7:56 AM

PlayStation is talking about some new games being added to its Play at Home program for 2021. That program provides free games and entertainment to the PlayStation community. The program started earlier this month with a free digital copy of the game from 2016 called Ratchet & Clank for the PS4. That game is still available to download through March 31, 2021.

PlayStation is also talking about more Play at Home content available starting March 25. This next content drop will feature a selection of free games from top independent partners and an extended trial offer for Funimation in countries where it’s available. Starting on March 25, gamers will be able to download Abzu, an underwater adventure that lets players explore the oceans.

Another title is Enter the Gungeon, a dungeon crawler bristling with gunfights that has players trying to shoot, loot, and dodge their way to a weapon that can kill the past. Another interesting game is Rez Infinite, which has been remastered and upgraded for the PS4 and PlayStation VR. Gamers can also download Subnautica, a game that has players exploring an alien waterworld.

There is a number of other games available to download this month, with the full list available here. Starting on April 19, 2021, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available as a free download until May 14.