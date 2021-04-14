PlayStation 5 Software Update Brings New Storage Options And More

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Apr 14, 2021 - 8:23 AM

Sony is talking about a new software update for the PlayStation 5 that is the console’s first update. Sony promises the update is packed with new features and improvements and will enhance the PlayStation experience. Owners of the PlayStation 5 will be able to store games on compatible external USB drives.

Sony writes, “With this feature, you can now transfer your PS5 games to USB extended storage from your console’s internal storage. It’s a great way to extend the storage capabilities of your PS5 console, and you can seamlessly copy your PS5 games back to the console’s internal storage when you’re ready to play. It is faster to reinstall PS5 games from USB extended storage than to re-download or copy them from a disc.”

While the games can be stored on external USB drives, Sony is clear that games for the new console are designed to take advantage of its ultra-high-speed SSD, so PlayStation 5 titles can’t be played from USB extended storage. Games also can’t be directly downloaded to USB extended storage.

Sony does say that storage expansion via M.2 drives will be available as an option in the future. New social features for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are also available through Share Play allowing users to share their game screen or try out other PlayStation 5 games.

Sony wrote, “PS4 and PS5 players can now Share Play together while chatting in parties. This means PS5 console users can let their friends on PS4 consoles view their game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa. Options include the ability to share your screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually to a friend, or pass a second controller virtually to play co-op games together.” Additional features are detailed on the official Sony blog post here.