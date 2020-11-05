PlayStation 5 Sells Out In Japan

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 8:01 AM

Sony has announced that it has sold all available PlayStation 5 launch units in Japan. The announcement comes after a very strong preorder performance for the game console. This week, Sony confirmed there would be no more consoles available to purchase on launch day in Japan.

The company wrote, “Due to the high interest and many orders from users, the launch is sold out by the reserved amount.” That means anyone hoping to find a console at a retailer on launch day will be out of luck.

Sony also confirmed there would be no special events at stores, and it will not sell the consoles at stores on launch day due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sony wants to ensure the safety of customers, retailers, and staff.

Those who have preordered the console are encouraged to check with the retailers regarding how they will receive their units. Sony had previously confirmed that as many PlayStation 5 preordered were placed in the first 12 hours in the US as it received it in the first 12 weeks for the PS4. It’s unclear when additional PS5 units might be available.