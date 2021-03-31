PlayStation 5 Restock At Target Rumored For Today

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Mar 31, 2021 - 6:47 AM

Gamers all around the country are still clamoring to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 game console. Between scalpers grabbing up all available stock using bots and short supply, the console is hard for your average gamer to get. Some exciting news has surfaced that claims Target is going to restock the PlayStation 5 console today.

The rumor says there’s about a 50-50 chance that a restock will happen today, Wednesday, March 31. The rumor started with Jake Randall on YouTube. Randall said, “I’m just as confused as you are. Target doesn’t drop with entire regions having no stock, but that’s what I’m seeing.”

Randall gets his information from corporate emails and leakers. Target has been consistently restocking the PlayStation 5 console, typically every other Thursday over the last few months. A restock on Wednesday would break that pattern and might make some bit dubious about the rumor.

However, if you want to get your hands on the PlayStation 5, it’s worth keeping an eye out as restocks typically happen around 7 AM EDT. In the past, PlayStation 5 consoles have been available for online purchase only.