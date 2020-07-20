PlayStation 5 Pre-Order Info Suggests Only One Console Per Household Allowed

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Jul 20, 2020 - 9:12 AM

Dataminers have been digging through information from the PlayStation website and have turned up some details on the PlayStation 5. Code found on the website suggests that customers will only be able to purchase a single PlayStation 5 console, be it a disc or digital version, in an order.

Speculation is that Sony is using that method to control stock. While this may be annoying to those who want two consoles for different rooms in their home, perhaps it will help prevent scalpers from gobbling up all the stock to sell at higher prices. The website also contains images for a “PS5 Compatible” badge that will presumably be used on cross-generation console games.

Presumably, that compatible badge will indicate games that are designed to work correctly on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. The code also suggests that, for the first time, gamers will be able to pre-order the PlayStation 5 console directly from the PlayStation website reports GamesRadar.

If accurate, this would be the first time that PlayStation has offered pre-orders for the console directly. In the past, all pre-orders had been handled through third-party retailers. It’s unclear if pre-orders will be available through third-parties as well.