PlayStation 5 Is Outselling Xbox Series X/S On The Resale Market

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 8:34 AM

A new report has surfaced that claims Sony’s PlayStation 5 is handily outselling the new Xbox game consoles by a factor of nearly two-to-one on the resale market. The resale market is essentially the only place people can get either of the consoles right now due to limited supply and scalpers gobbling up all available stock.

The report comes courtesy of StockX, a company that has facilitated the resale of more than 60,000 PlayStation and Xbox consoles worldwide. According to StockX, 60 percent of the units it has sold are PlayStation 5 consoles. With the incredible demand for both consoles, the scalper/resale market is booming.

Unfortunately for gamers, the consoles that typically sell for $500 are going for as much as $1000. StockX was selling the PlayStation 5, typically priced right at $500 for nearly $900, while the Xbox Series X is currently selling for around $730, still significantly more than its roughly $500 retail price.

Shortages are expected to continue well into next year, and many will continue to turn to the reseller market to get their hands on the console rather than wait. Gamers in general loath resellers and scalpers, but it is interesting to hear that the PlayStation 5 is the more popular console even though it’s significantly more expensive on the reseller market.