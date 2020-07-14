PC Gamers Can Get Deals On Razer Gaming Peripherals Today

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jul 14, 2020 - 9:17 AM

PC gamers know that buying high-quality gaming peripherals can be a costly proposition. A solid gaming mouse can cost well over $100, and a gaming keyboard can cost even more. Any PC gamers needing some new peripherals will want to hop over to Amazon today as multiple deals are going on Razer peripherals.

The deals include the Razer Naga Trinity for $62, the Deathadder Essential is $24, the Basilisk X Hyperspeed is $45, the Basilisk Ultimate is $120, and the Viper Ultimate is on sale for $100. Those prices represent discounts of up to $30.

On the keyboard front, the Blackwidow Elite sells for $103, and the Blackwidow TE is $70. There are also several Razer gaming headsets on sale. PC gamers needing a new gaming laptop allowing them to play on the road can also get an outstanding deal on the Razer Blade Stealth 13. The notebook has an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU inside, so it’s not precisely a heavy-duty gaming rig.

Other hardware includes the new Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a full HD display. The machine is currently on sale for $1450, which is a nice discount from its regular $1700 price tag reports Rock Paper Shotgun.