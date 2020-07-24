Paper Mario: The Origami King Has A Glitch That Prevents Finishing

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jul 24, 2020 - 8:30 AM

Players have recently begun to complain that there is a significant glitch in Paper Mario: The Origami King that prevents players from being able to beat the game. The bug makes it impossible to finish the game on an existing save file.

Kotaku reports that the bug is located in the Shangri-Spa area. In the game, players get a stamp card that they must take to four local springs. After reaching all the springs and getting their locations stamped on the card, players get a Spring of Rainbows VIP pass, leading them into the hidden Spring of Rainbows area.

The bug arises when the guard at the entrance to the spring takes the pass the first time players enter and removes it from the inventory permanently. There’s no clear indication of how players can get a new pass.

What this means is that any player who leaves the Spring of Rainbows by accident can’t get back in and, therefore, can’t finish the game. This is a significant bug in the game and one that many are hoping Nintendo will fix. The only workaround, for now, is not to leave the Spring of Rainbows once you gain access.