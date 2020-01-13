Pampers Sensor Tells Parents When Baby is Dirty

Any parent or person who has babysat a child still in diapers knows the joy of changing a dirty diaper. These around babies enough know that checking for a dirty diaper is no fun task either. Papers has a sensor that can help with that task. The smart sensor that attaches to the infant’s diaper and sends a notification when they go to the bathroom.

The sensor, called Lumi by Pampers, will also track the sleep habits of babies. Pampers says Lumi is “the world’s first all-in-one connected care system that helps parents track day-to-day developments, and monitor their baby, 24/7, so they can see emerging patterns and establish a suitable routine.”

The Lumi system uses an HD night vision camera that can monitor temperature and humidity along the baby sensor data to compile data for parents. It appears that the sensor itself is reusable.

The catch is that you need special diapers from Pampers that hold the sensor in place. The entire system sells for $349 and includes the camera, sensor, and ten days worth of diapers. Sensor battery replacements are free is you sign up for diaper refills at $59.99 monthly.