Origin PC EON15-X Gaming Laptops Get Ryzen 3000 Desktop CPUs

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 9:25 AM

PC gaming fans looking for a new laptop and considering the Origin PC EON15-X line of gaming laptops will be glad to hear that they have been updated with some faster hardware. The updated hardware includes available Ryzen 5 3600, Ryzen 7 3700x, and Ryzen 9 3900 processors. Laptops can also be fitted with up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 RAM.

In addition to being available on the gaming laptop line, the Ryzen 3000 Desktop CPUs are also available in the NS-15 workstation laptops. Origin says that the refresh laptops weigh 5.9 pounds and are 1.28-inches thick. That makes them 20 percent more compact than the previous versions.

Other features include 15.6-inch 144 Hz 1080p IPS displays and up to 6TB of storage via NVMe SSD and SATA SSD combinations. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a gigabit Ethernet port. Connectivity options include a single USB-A, USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, DP 1.4 over USB-C 3.2, miniDisplayPort, HDMI, and a two-in-one audio jack.

Audio is handled by a Sound Blaster Cinema 6 audio codec. Laptops also get RGB backlit keyboards and can have custom prints or laser etching on the lid. As you might imagine, with the high-end hardware, the laptops aren’t cheap. A Ryzen 9 3900 laptop with 32GB of RAM, RTX 2070 Max-P GPU, and a 1TB NVMe + 1TB SATA 3 SSD is priced at $2652. The entry-level machine with a Ryzen 6 3600, 8GB of RAM, RTX 2060 Max-P, and a 240 NVMe SSD is $1624 reports Notebookcheck.net.