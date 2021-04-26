Order Books For The Mustang Mach-E GT And GT Performance Edition Open Wednesday

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Apr 26, 2021 - 8:06 AM

Starting on Wednesday, April 28, electric vehicle shoppers have two new versions of the Ford Mustang Mach-E that can be ordered online or via EV-certified for dealerships. The versions include the Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition. Both vehicles are very similar and get a new Unbridled Extend setting aimed at track use bringing more performance-oriented traction and stability control.

The Mach-E GT has 480 horsepower and 600 pound-foot of torque and aims for a 250-mile driving range. It can reach 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and features electric all-wheel drive and permanent magnetic motors, including an upgraded secondary electric motor for the front wheels.

The Mach-E GT Performance Edition can reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. It makes 480 horsepower and 634 pound-foot of torque. Ford notes that’s the same horsepower output is the Mach 1 Mustang, but the EV has 214 pound-foot of additional torque. Performance Edition buyers should see an EPA estimated range of 235 miles per charge.

Performance Edition buyers also get Brembo brakes with red calipers and unique 20-inch wheels. The Mach-E GT starts at $59,900, with the Performance Edition starting at $64,900. Both are eligible for the federal EV tax incentive.