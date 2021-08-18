Only Two Lamborghini Aventador S Roadsters Korean Special Series Cars Exist

By Shane McGlaun •

Lamborghini is celebrating Korean enthusiasts by offering a limited edition run of two customized Aventador S Roadsters. The two cars are painted exclusive colors and have traditional Korean touches on their exterior and interiors.

Lamborghini chose colors representing the two primary colors of Korea. One of the cars is Green Ocno, and the other is Blue Emera. The green color represents “warm Korean sentiment,” while the blue represents “intelligence and wisdom.”

Both cars have the same interior color called Bianco Leda, symbolizing “the white-clad race,” meaning the national spirit of Korea. Lamborghini also used design elements on the front bonnet, door panels, and rear fender featuring a crisscross pattern of vertical and horizontal lines that represent traditional Korean windows.

Other than the exterior and interior designs, the cars are standard Aventador S Roasters underneath. That means a naturally aspirated V12 engine making 740 horsepower and 690 Nm of torque. The cars can reach 100 km/h in three seconds.