Only 60 Anniversary Edition Cunningham Corvettes Will Be Made

By Shane McGlaun •

Cunningham Automotive has revealed the 60th Anniversary Cunningham Corvette. The company will produce 60 units, each selling for $159,995. Anyone can reserve one of the vehicles with a $5000 deposit. The car features an engine making more than 600 horsepower tuned by Lingenfelter.

Multiple carbon fiber components are used for the vehicle, including a high flow carbon fiber intake manifold. In addition, the engine features high flow headers and custom HRE Forged Aluminum wheels. The wheels are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires on the front and rear.

With so much power on tap, the brakes were upgraded using Alcon/RB Performance brake systems. Effort was put into the aerodynamics with a modified rear spoiler, an engine air intake, and other carbon fiber elements on the car’s exterior.

All 60 of the cars were based Corvette C8 3LT trim package. The cars also get an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard and an interior featuring tension blues seatbelts and competition sport bucket seats.