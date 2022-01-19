Only 12 The Final V12 7 Series Cars Will Be Available In The US

By Shane McGlaun •

BMW has reached the end of the line for its iconic V12 engine, which has been used in some of its high-end luxury and sports cars for many years. The first BMW V12 turned up in 1987, and the last V12 fitted in a BMW model will be built in June. Only 12 of the limited-edition BMW M760i xDrive cars will be made, and each is called The Final V12.

Buyers of the cars will be able to choose between gray or black wheels and have just about every imaginable color option for the interior and exterior via BMW Individual. Each of the 12 units will utilize a 6.6-liter BMW M TwinPower V12 engine producing 601 horsepower paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The car can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds. Each of the 12 examples will feature V12 icons on the back and roll on unique 20-inch lightweight wheels. Each will also be fitted with M Sport brakes with blue or black calipers.

There will be no options for The Final V12 with each vehicle coming fully loaded, including the Driving Assistance Professional Package, Luxury Rear Seating Package, panoramic sky lounge LED roof, Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight, and special Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Audio System. Each vehicle will sell for $200,000 plus a $995 destination charge.