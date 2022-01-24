Official Pricing Confirmed For 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport

By Shane McGlaun •

While Nissan revealed the 2022 Rogue Sport several days ago, it has only officially confirmed the SUV’s pricing. Nissan offers the Rogue Sport in three trim levels with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The entry-level Rogue Sport S FWD starts at $24,260. Rogue Sport SV FWD starts at $25,830, while the top-of-the-line Rogue Sport SL FWD starts at $28,890.

All-wheel-drive models come in the same three trim levels, with the S starting at $25,760, SV $27,330, and SL at $30,390. None of the MSRPs includes Nissan’s $1225 destination handling charge. All versions of the Rogue Sport use the same 141 horsepower four-cylinder engine paired with an Xtronic CVT transmission.

All versions come standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a seven-inch color touchscreen display. Nissan offers optional ProPILOT Assist driver assistance technology.

The small SUV gets decent fuel economy with the FWD models rated for 25 MPG city, 32 MPG highway, and 28 MPG combined. AWD models are rated at 24 MPG city, 30 MPG highway, and 27 MPG combined.