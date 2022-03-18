Official EPA Range Estimates For F-150 Lightning Revealed

By Shane McGlaun •

A member on the f150gen14 forum has posted three window stickers for different versions of the F-150 Lightning truck. The window stickers are exciting because not only do they show official MSRPs, but they also show EPA estimated driving ranges and other figures. There’s no way to know if these window stickers are real, but they appear so.

Starting with the base F-150 Lightning, the sticker shows a driving range of 230 miles per charge and 11.9 hours needed for a full charge. MPGe ratings for the base truck are 76 in the city, 61 on the highway, and 68 combined. The overall MSRP for the base truck is $41,669.

The base Lightning with an extended range battery pack promises a range of 320 miles per charge with a charge time of 10.1 hours. Its MPGe ratings are 78 in the city, 63 on the highway, and 70 combined. The MSRP is listed at $50,374.

The third window sticker is for the Lightning Platinum, carrying an MSRP of $93,874. It has a driving range of 300 miles per charge with a charge time of 9.3 hours. MPGe ratings for the Platinum are 73 in the city, 60 on the highway, and 66 combined.