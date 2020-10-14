Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset Now Shipping

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 8:09 AM

Anyone who’s been waiting in anticipation to get their hands on a virtual-reality headset can now order the Oculus Quest 2 via Amazon. The headset has 64 gigabytes of storage and is available to purchase for $299 on Amazon. Oculus Quest 2 is an advanced all-in-one virtual-reality system.

It ships with a pair of touch controllers, charging cable, batteries, power adapter, and a spacer for those who wear glasses. Oculus Quest 2 is PC compatible and promises easy setup. 3D positional audio allows players to hear what’s going on around them in the game.

A feature called headset casting allows users to cast directly to a compatible TV via the oculus mobile app so friends can see what they are seeing in the game. Amazon also offers the 256 gigabyte version for $399.

Several accessories are available, including a case, Elite Strap for more comfortable wear, and the Oculus Link cable. It’s been hard for some gamers to find VR headsets, and as of writing, both storage capacities are available at Amazon for shipping starting on October 23.