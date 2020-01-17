Oculus Go Price Cut Drops BR Headset to $149

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 10:26 AM

VR fans who have been holding off purchasing an Oculus Go might want to go ahead and partake thanks to new price cuts. The official Oculus Store and Amazon has new prices listed for the headsets with the 32GB version selling for $149 and the 64GB version selling for $199.

Both of those prices are present $50 discounts and said to be permanent. Facebook told UploadVR that the Oculus Go was priced at $149 for the base model in all countries where it is sold.

Facebook noted that the updated pricing is rolling out all channels. For those unfamiliar with the Oculus Go, it’s meant to be a low-cost standalone VR headset that gives players everything they need to get started playing VR games with a caveat. That caveat is that the Go only includes three degrees of freedom tracking.

That means that users can turn their head in the VR space, but not physically move it around. The headset also comes with a three degrees of freedom motion controller for pointing inside games. Gamers wanting a Fuller VR experience will want to check out the $399 Oculus Quest.