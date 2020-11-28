NZXT H1 Mini-ITX Computer Case Has Safety Issues – Fix Coming

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Sat, Nov 28, 2020 - 3:01 PM

Sales of the NZXT H1 Mini-ITX computer case has been halted globally over what appears to be fire concerns. It looks like it has been linked to 1 wrong screw being used and a repair kit has been developed to replace said screw. This alert was issued after one customer had sparks and flames shoot out of his case after building his PC. NZXT believes that screwgate is only affecting a small percentage of the H1 cases, but are being overly cautious to ensure the safety of their customers.

The H1 is NZXT’s first small form factor mini-ITX enclosure and it was released in February 2020 with an MSRP of $349.99. It comes with a 650W SFX-L 80Plus Gold fully modular power supply, a 140mm all-in-one liquid cooler, and a PCIe 16x Gen3 riser card.

Here is the statement about the H1 PC case released by NZXT:

NZXT has identified a potential safety issue with H1 cases and we are working with the US Consumer Products Safety Commission along with the proper global authorities to notify our customers and provide them with a solution. While we believe this issue only impacts a small percentage of cases, we are playing it safe and have paused sales of the H1 and are developing a simple-to-use repair kit that H1 owners can install themselves without having to ship their cases anywhere. If you’d like more information about this matter, please contact our customer service team so they can assist you by emailing [email protected]

A quick look at Reddit shows a burnt up riser from the NZXT H1 that some are claiming is what is burning up due to the screw issue. NZXT has a reputation for producing high-quality cases, PSUs, and coolers. Hopefully they will be able to quickly resolve this issue and get repair kits out to those that need them. This issue impacts both the White and Black color options.

If you happen to own one of these cases we suggest you NZXT with your serial number to see if you might have one of the impacted units. You also might want to unplug the system when you aren’t home as the last thing you need is an electrical short happening when no one is around.