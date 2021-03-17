Nvidia says “The Fabled Woods” And “System Shock” Demos Highlight DLSS

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Mar 17, 2021 - 8:37 AM

Nvidia took time today to talk about a couple of new game demos, including “The Fabled Woods” and “System Shock,” and how the UE4 integration in the games highlights DLSS. Nvidia announced last month that game developers can access DLSS via a plug-in for Unreal Engine 4.26 (UE4). Nvidia says game developers have quickly taken advantage of the new technology, with both The Fabled Woods and System Shock demos emerging as the first games to add DLSS via the plug-in.

The Fabled Woods developer CyberPunch Studios and Headup Games implemented DLSS in less than a day via the plug-in. “Adding NVIDIA DLSS to The Fabled Woods was easy thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 plugin, and the impact it makes on performance is substantial,” said Joe Bauer, Founder CyberPunch Studios. “With the Unreal Engine 4 plugin, adding DLSS to The Fabled Woods was a no-brainer, it really opens DLSS up to a whole new world of developers.”

After implementing DLSS, the developers say performance boosts of up to 1.6x at 4K resolutions were seen. Gamers using the GeForce RTX 3070 and higher video cards could experience The Fabled Woods with maxed-out settings and retracing enabled at over 60 FPS in 3840 x 2160 resolution. The game launches on March 25.

Developers of System Shock say that DLSS more than doubles the frame rate at 4K in the game. “The Unreal Engine 4 plugin makes light work of adding NVIDIA DLSS to your game, in fact we dropped it in over the weekend,” said Matthew Kenneally, Lead Engineer and title at Night Dive Studios. “Bringing System Shock to a new generation of gamers has been a labor of love for our team, and the impact NVIDIA DLSS will have on the player’s experience is undeniable.”