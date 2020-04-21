Nvidia GeForce Now Gains Assassin’s Creed And Far Cry Franchise Games

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 9:49 AM

Nvidia GeForce Now, gamers have some new titles that they can enjoy on the service. GeForce Now has added the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry games. The addition of new games is a big deal as GeForce Now has been losing games frequently over the last several months as many major game studios have pulled their titles off the service.

Developers who’ve pulled games from the service so far include Activision, Bethesda, and 2K. The good news is that the entire franchise for both Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry are now on GeForce Now. Those games slot into the service along with other Ubisoft titles such as Rainbow Six Siege, For Honor, and Watch Dogs.

Nvidia says that new games will be added throughout the end of May with the games reportedly being added in larger batches as the commercial release date nears in June. While GeForce Now is adding new games, it’s also losing some other titles.

On April 24, the service will lose all games from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios, Codemasters, and Klei Entertainment. Among the games that will be lost are the Batman Arkham series, LEGO games, the F1 racing series, and others reports GameSpot.