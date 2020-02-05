Nvidia GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Is Available For All

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 8:42 AM

The Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming services have been a long time coming since it was announced at CES in 2017. Fast forward three years, and GeForce Now has finally exited beta and is available for everyone. Nvidia is also talking about some highlights from its beta testing period.

The company notes that over 300,000 people from North America and Europe streamed 70 million hours of gameplay. GeForce Now will offer a free membership tier limited to a session length of one hour, but those sessions are unlimited. Gamers who pay five dollars per month will get priority access and be able to play up to six hours at a stent and have access to ray tracing content.

Nvidia notes that both of those memberships work across all supported devices that users already own with no additional hardware needed. Supported devices include Windows and macOS computers, Nvidia Shield, Android smartphones, and support for Chromebooks will come at a later date. Nvidia GeForce Now will allow users to play several free games, but past the limited free games, players will have to purchase games to play via a “supported game store.”

At least one supported game must be purchased to start. There is a chance that some games may be geo-blocked with Nvidia noting that the streaming service follows local content-rating agencies, and some games are prohibited in some countries reports ZDNet.