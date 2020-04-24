NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 445.98 Released

NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 445.98 is now available with fixes for game titles F1 2019 and Overwatch. The Hotfix driver also resolves the following issues:
GeForce Hotfix drivers are beta, optional and provided as-is. The sole reason they exist is to get fixes out to the public more quickly. If you are not experiencing any of the issues that this driver fixes, you’ll want to wait for the next WHQL certified driver release. GeForce Hotfix 445.98 drivers come just nine days after the introduction of GeForce 445.87 game ready drivers that were introduced for Minecraft with RTX Beta. You can download NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 445.98 here on the NVIDIA website.