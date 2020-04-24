NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 445.98 Released

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 1:39 PM

NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 445.98 is now available with fixes for game titles F1 2019 and Overwatch. The Hotfix driver also resolves the following issues:

Notebooks with Maxwell generation GPUs may experience higher GPU utilization during game play leading to reduced battery life and higher temperature

Fixed an issue where the shader cache was sometimes incorrectly purged on app launch

Some games may appear very bright when HDR is enabled

[F1 2019]: Game may randomly crash to desktop

[Overwatch]: Improves game stability

Fixes driver installation issue on Colorful GeForce GTX 1650

GeForce Hotfix drivers are beta, optional and provided as-is. The sole reason they exist is to get fixes out to the public more quickly. If you are not experiencing any of the issues that this driver fixes, you’ll want to wait for the next WHQL certified driver release. GeForce Hotfix 445.98 drivers come just nine days after the introduction of GeForce 445.87 game ready drivers that were introduced for Minecraft with RTX Beta. You can download NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 445.98 here on the NVIDIA website.