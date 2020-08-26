NVIDIA Confirms 12-pin PCIe Power Connector and Shows Off New Goodies

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Wed, Aug 26, 2020 - 8:46 AM

NVIDIA posted a new video on YouTube this morning that covers the art and science of modern graphics card design. The video gives a first glimpse at some of the advancements that NVIDIA has done over the past 20 years in designing graphics cards and is worth a quick watch if you are a gamer or are interested in how things come to be.

The new features highlighted in the video will likely be used on GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards and include:

Thermal: An airflow-optimized cooling solution, redesigned to overcome existing constraints and move more air through the system for maximum cooling efficiency.

Mechanical: A stronger mechanical structure, including a new low profile leaf spring that leaves room for a back cover.

Electrical: A compact electrical design, with a new 12-pin power connector that allows more space for components and cooling, and is compatible with 8-pin connectors in existing power supplies with an included adapter.

Product Design: A no-compromise, cohesive design that embraces the revolutionary thermal solution while beautifully harmonizing each element of the graphics card.

The new 12-pin PCIe power connector has now been confirmed by NVIDIA and is shown to be placed at an angle in the video released today on an unknown graphics card.

The timing of this video makes it a perfect lead-in to the GeForce Special Event that takes place on September 1. Many expect NVIDIA will unveil AMPERE powered graphics cards at that event!