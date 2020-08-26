NVIDIA Confirms 12-pin PCIe Power Connector and Shows Off New Goodies

NVIDIA posted a new video on YouTube this morning that covers the art and science of modern graphics card design. The video gives a first glimpse at some of the advancements that NVIDIA has done over the past 20 years in designing graphics cards and is worth a quick watch if you are a gamer or are interested in how things come to be.
The new features highlighted in the video will likely be used on GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards and include:
The new 12-pin PCIe power connector has now been confirmed by NVIDIA and is shown to be placed at an angle in the video released today on an unknown graphics card.
The timing of this video makes it a perfect lead-in to the GeForce Special Event that takes place on September 1. Many expect NVIDIA will unveil AMPERE powered graphics cards at that event!