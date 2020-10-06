Nvidia CEO Says RTX 3080 And 3090 Shortages Will Continue

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 8:51 AM

Gamers and computer enthusiasts who have been trying to find an Nvidia RTX 3080 or 3090 may have had difficulty due to short supply. Anyone hoping that supplies of the video cards would improve for the holiday season will be disappointed. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has now announced that Nvidia is expecting shortages of the 3080 and 3090 graphics cards to continue for the remainder of the year.

Huang said, “I believe that demand will outstrip all of our supply through the year. Remember, we’re also going into the double-whammy. The double-whammy is the holiday season. Even before the holiday season, we were doing incredibly well, and then you add on top of it the ‘Ampere factor,’ and then you add on top of that the ‘Ampere holiday factor,’ and we’re going to have a really really big Q4 season.”

The executive also notes that the cards have a demand issue, not a supply issue. Huang noted that the demand is much greater than the company expected. “Retailers will tell you they haven’t seen a phenomenon like this in over a decade of computing. It hearkens back to the old days of Windows 95 and Pentium when people were just out of their minds to buy this stuff. So this is a phenomenon like we’ve not seen in a long time, and we just weren’t prepared for it.”

Nvidia is trying to make sourcing it’s popular GPUs easier and recently postponed the launch of the RTX 3070 to help build supply. Given the card’s performance and $499 price point, availability could prove a challenge.