Novitec N-Largo Is A Customized Ferrari F8 Tributo

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Jul 05, 2021 - 8:31 AM

Tuning company Novitec is famous for taking fast cars and making them faster. The latest product from the company started life as a “standard” Ferrari F8 Tributo. Once Novitec laid hands on the car, it became something more with new styling, wheels, suspension, and more performance.

Modifications to the twin-turbo V-8 engine lead to 818 horsepower. With that much power on tap, the car can reach 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds. The top speed is over 340 km/h. Novitec also highly modifies the exterior with new bodywork that’s 13 centimeters wider than stock and made from carbon fiber.

The custom bodywork was tuned in the wind tunnel and was designed to be lightweight but high-strength. The car also rolls on new wheels that are 21-inches in the front and 22-inches in the rear. The suspension was updated so that the front lift works with the new wheels.

The company plans to make 15 units for the entire world. It notes that buyers can choose the color and design of the interior and exterior of the vehicle for maximum personalization. Pricing is unannounced, but anything with Ferrari in the name will be incredibly expensive.