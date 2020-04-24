No WWE 2K Game Will Launch In 2020

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 9:08 AM

The WWE has announced something this week that will upset professional wrestling fans. There will be no WWE 2K video game released in 2020. Reports indicate that the announcement came during an earnings call for investors where CEO Vince McMahon offered updates on the organization following Q1 2020.

2020 will mark the first time in decades that a WWE 2K video game hasn’t been made. The insight came when WWE interim chief financial officer Frank Riddick was asked if a video game is in the company’s budget. He said the game was canceled and didn’t give an official reason as to why.

Other rumors have suggested that WWE 2K22 won’t be released on next-gen consoles. The franchise has had issues with the 2K20 game underperforming and receiving mixed reviews thanks to numerous glitches in the game that shipped.

The future of the franchise is unclear at this time. Many of the developers left after the poor performance of WWE 2K20 reports Bleacherreport. It’s unclear what will happen with future games at this time. WWE has not commented on the future of the franchise.