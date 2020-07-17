No Man’s Sky Desolation Update Let’s Players Explore Abandoned Ships

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jul 17, 2020 - 10:18 AM

The video game No Man’s Sky is an interesting one that started off as something of a flop before the developers published updates that made the game a smash. A new update has landed for No Man’s Sky called the Desolation update that brings a bit of sci-fi horror to the mix. With the latest update, players can spend the night inside derelict capital ships scattered throughout the universe.

The giant ships are packed with salvageable gear and equipment and may not be as empty as they appear. Creepy creatures pack some of the abandoned ships. Inside each of the ships that players find will be a mix of procedurally generated and hand-written text that allows the player to piece together the history of the vessel.

The developers behind the game have been very busy releasing new content and plan to continue to do so for 2020. Several more significant content updates are expected this year. The game has been particularly successful with Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Having played the game myself, it is a lot of fun, even if traveling through the vast distances of space can get tedious. This is an entertaining game, and anyone who hasn’t tried it should get the game a look.