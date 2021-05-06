Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame Review

Posted by Ken Brown | Wed, May 05, 2021 - 9:30 PM

Nixplay Delivers A Smart Photo Frame that Actually Works!

Are you looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift? How about a digital photo frame that displays all your latest pictures and videos for your Mom of Grandma to enjoy? We all take a zillion pictures and video clips to cherish special moments and the Nixplay 10.1-inch smart photo frame will allow them to be displayed in your home or office. It is a simple solution on how to display your favorite photos without having to get them printed out. How do the images get displayed? You install the Nixplay app and then email the frame your memories or even send directly from Instagram and Facebook so you can virtually update it for them from afar.

The Nixplay 10.1-inch smart photo frame is currently in-stock for $159 on Amazon and has free 2-day Prime shipping. This means that there is a good chance that it will arrive in time for the holiday! It also just happens to be the best selling digital photo frame with over 12,500 user reviews and a 4.8-star our of 5 rating. Nixplay says they have sold over 2 million frames over the past 10 years and are the number one seller in America. So, even if you are reading this review after the holiday there is a good chance that this is a product that you’ll want.

Nixplay sent us the Nixplay 10.1-inch smart photo frame to review. This model is $159, but there for a $20 annual subscription you can get the optional Nixplay Plus upgrade.

Nixplay Plus Subscription Plan is Optional

This optional subscription plan gives you expands the storage capacity from 10GB to 50GB and allows you to play 60-second video uploads instead of 15-seconds. It also lengthens the warranty from 1-year to 5-years and gives you substantially more shared playlists and paired frames. Our review sample came with just the free sample plan and the only thing we really wished we had was longer video playback. Being software limited to just 15-seconds on videos is pretty short.

Inside the box you get the photo frame with removable support arm, wall power adapter, infrared remote control, user guide, and wall-mounting installation kit. Everything you need comes with this kit for it to be displayed on the wall or by itself.

Looking at the back of the Nixplay smart photo frame you’ll find the removeable support arm that has the power plug port located at the end of it. If you want to wall mount this frame you can simply slide this arm off and reveal the wall mounting screw slots. There is a recessed area that the power plugs into without the arm. This is not a battery powered frame, so you’ll have to deal with routing the power cord if you want to wall mount it. There is also a hard reset button located under the cover if something goes wrong and the unit can be reset.

Nixplay App Controls The Albums

There is also no memory card slot on this model, so you’ll need to use the Nixplay app for iOS or Android for full control of the frame. Setting up the frame involves connecting it to your local Wi-Fi network and installing the Nixplay app on your mobile devices.

Once the app is installed you can connect it to Google Photos, Dropbox, Flickr, Facebook and/or Instagram to to ensure your frame is always up to date with your latest photos and videos. All the photos are stored on the cloud and you control the albums and playlists. Fuji prints is linked in the Nixplay app if you’d like to use that service to print anything out.

Don’t Lose The Nixplay Remote!

Nixplay includes a remote control with this picture frame and it is amazing. For starters it is magnetic and can be stored on the back of the frame or anything magnetic in your home or office. This means it will be tough to lose this remote even if you have kids! The responsiveness of the remote is impressive and it makes navigating the on-board configuration menus simple. The Nixplay remote uses a CR2032 battery, which is super common and can be easily found online at Amazon.

Remotes might seem old school to some of our readers that have grown up with voice assistants. Thankfully, the Nixplay Smart Photo Frame is truly smart and supports voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

There are two sensors embedded in the ABS plastic frame, so don’t block them or think they are physical buttons to press. The sensors are clearly visible, but don’t look terrible. The angular frame should blend in nicely in most locations and measures in at 10.55″ x 7.36″ x 1.22″ in size. It weighs about 1.3 pounds, so hanging it on the wall or setting it up on a flat surface is easily a one person job.

Impressive Viewing Angles From IPS Display

Image quality is actually really food for the 1280×800 HD IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio. This sounds low resolution when most of us have 1080p or 4K televisions, but it looks good as this is only 10.1″ in size. A 178-degree viewing angle ensures that your digital content will look great from just about everywhere in the room. Video clips play nice and a pair of 2 Watt speakers handle basic audio duties.

One of the other really nice features is that this frame comes with a built-in motion sensor that will turn the frame on or off automatically. You can disable this feature if you like, but it is a pretty useful feature that will reduce power usage and ensure a long life for the display. Advanced users can dive into the settings menu and create a custom on/off schedule. This would be ideal for 9am to 5pm office situations!

Final Thoughts

The Nixplay 10.1″ Smart Photo Frame delivered better than expected image quality and responsiveness. We’ve seen plenty of bad display panels in our years of reviewing, so it is always a pleasure getting a product that uses a good one.

The Nixplay 10.1-inch smart photo frame runs $159 on Amazon and is backed by a 1-year warranty. We wouldn’t call that inexpensive by any means, but you are getting cleverly designed frame with a refined interface that is easy to navigate and use. If you are buying one of these as a gift just make sure the person has a Wi-Fi network with internet access!

Legit Bottom Line: The Nixplay 10.1-inch smart photo frame makes a great gift, but you’ll end up wanting one for yourself!