Nintendo Will Have An Upgraded Switch In 2021

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Aug 25, 2020 - 8:51 AM

New rumors making the rounds claim Nintendo intends to debut an updated Switch console next year. Along with the upgraded console, the rumor also claims that a new lineup of games will debut. The Switch has been around for several years, and with both Sony and Microsoft launching updated consoles this year, it makes sense.

According to the Bloomberg report, which cites an unnamed person familiar with the matter, the specifications of the new Switch haven’t been finalized. However, the report claims that Nintendo has looked into increasing the computing power and support for 4K HD graphics.

Nintendo has never tried to compete with Sony or Microsoft in the graphics department. Instead, they’ve chosen to compete with innovative form factors and controls. Still, legions of Nintendo fans would prefer innovative form factors and controls along with improved graphics.

With the global pandemic, Nintendo has struggled to keep up with demand. There is no mention of when a new console might go into production or hit the market in the report. It’s also unclear if the supply chain has improved enough to produce a new console in mass quantities.