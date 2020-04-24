Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 9:30 AM

An increasing number of Nintendo Switch users are reporting suspicious activity on their accounts. The reports indicate that some users are seeing unauthorized logins and payments used by digital goods on the Nintendo Digital Store. In response to the suspicious activity, Nintendo is advising players to set up two-step verification to add an additional layer of security to their accounts.

Nintendo has confirmed that around 160,000 Nintendo accounts could have been impacted by unauthorized logins. The confirmation came via a post on the Nintendo Japan website. Hacking attempts have reportedly been taking place since the beginning of April.

Nintendo said that it has eliminated the login option using the Nintendo Network ID and will enforce password updates for any accounts which have been directly affected or that use that login method. Anyone who has been impacted will be notified via email reports Nintendolife.

Nintendo warns that information such as the player nickname, date of birth, country, or email address may have been viewed by a third-party if it was connected to the Nintendo Network ID. Nintendo maintains that player credit card information is still safe and secure. Switch users should activate two-step Verification to secure their accounts.