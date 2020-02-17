Nintendo Switch Shortages Caused by Coronavirus to Hit US and Europe

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 9:40 AM

Gamers looking for a Nintendo Switch in the US or Europe may find it harder than normal to find one. Shortages are being predicted by a new report as soon as April due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. According to the report, people familiar with the supply chain at Nintendo are saying that the company is likely to have issues keeping up with Switch stock demands.

Nintendo says that the limited component supply coming from China is having an impact on assembly partners in Vietnam. Vietnamese factories is primarily for stock in the States. Nintendo has previously admitted that the coronavirus had impacted Switch production in Japan.

At the time the company said that it didn’t anticipate a significant impact on the broader global supply chain for systems and accessories. The coronavirus outbreak has previously slowed the Animal Crossing-themed Switch in Japan.

The slowdown also led to the delay of the game The Outer Worlds on the Switch reports Nintendo Life. China has been hard hit with the coronavirus with lots of people infected and many deaths from the virus so far.