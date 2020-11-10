Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle Will Sell For $299.99

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 8:33 AM

Black Friday will be here before you know it, and Nintendo has unveiled its deal, and it’s one many people will recognize. Nintendo’s Black Friday 2020 deal is a Nintendo Switch hardware bundle that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Also included in the bundle is a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

The bundle will sell for $299.99 and will be available to purchase starting on November 22. That’s a few days before the official Black Friday date. Along with the bundle, gamers will also save some cash on some popular video games.

A slew of popular games will be available for $39.99, which is a $20 discount. Games available at discounts include Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Tennis Aces, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Splatoon 2, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee! Fans will be able to get those games for 50 percent off the regular price at $29.99 each. With the Switch Online service bundled in the deal, players will be able to enjoy Nintendo’s racing game online. Fans of the Switch Lite shouldn’t expect any discounts on that console.