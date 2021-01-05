Nintendo Switch Is Predicted To Outsell The PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2021

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 8:19 AM

Analyst forecasts have been published that show many expect the Nintendo Switch to outsell the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series line of next-generation game consoles during 2021. Nintendo is expected to launch a Pro version of the Switch, helping it to grab sales. One reason the Switch is expected to outsell both of the new consoles is availability from Sony and Microsoft; both are supply-constrained.

Analyst Piers Harding-Roll said, “I expect Nintendo’s Switch family of devices to be the best-selling consoles again in 2021 following a very strong 2020,” said Harding-Rolls.

“Last year I was unconvinced there would be a new flagship model Switch in 2020, but it makes more commercial sense to release an updated version in 2021. I currently have an updated version of the Switch in my forecasts for 2021.” He expects the Switch to sell 24 million units in 2021,

The analyst expects Sony and Microsoft’s next-generation consoles to sell 25 million units combined. The new Switch Pro is expected sometime after April 2021 and is expected to support 4K resolution. Analyst Matt Piscatella also expects Nintendo to come out on top in 2021. However, he believes Nintendo’s success will be driven by content and promotional efforts rather than a new model.