Nintendo Switch Gamers Can Enjoy Overwatch For Free For Seven Days

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 8:12 AM

Nintendo Switch gamers who have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will soon get a chance to play Overwatch for free for an entire week. The free trial is a celebration of the game’s first anniversary on the Switch console. The trial kicks off on Tuesday, October 13, at 2 PM ET and lasts until Wednesday, October 21, at 2:59 PM ET.

One caveat is that the free trial doesn’t include extra content offered in the Overwatch: Legendary Edition package. That special edition contains 15 different hero skins. Overwatch landed on the Switch on October 15, 2019. That launch came only a few weeks before Overwatch 2 was announced.

Overwatch 2 will bring four-player story-based missions that will help to advance the narrative of the series. The original game delivered on advancing narrative using cinematics and non-interactive media. As of now, Overwatch 2 doesn’t have a launch date.

Developers are undoubtedly hoping that the free week trial will lure in new players who want to purchase the game. Many Switch gamers want more challenging shooters like Overwatch.